Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:58 AM

Twin Oaks

400 North Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 beds and 2 baths + Den included in this unit.
Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!This complex is close to town, but far enough away for the serenity you desire. Across the street from Warner Brothers ranch, its within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment. Drive to any one of the incredible areas that Burbank has to offer, with easy freeway access. Amenities include 1-car subterranean parking, Units have balconies, central air and washer/dryer in unit..
Pets: ok.

Amenities: Vinyl plank floors, Controlled access, Laminate floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: washer/dryer in unit.
Parking: 2 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3690

IT490726 - IT49CU3690

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Oaks have any available units?
Twin Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Oaks have?
Some of Twin Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Twin Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Twin Oaks offers parking.
Does Twin Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twin Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Oaks have a pool?
No, Twin Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Twin Oaks have accessible units?
No, Twin Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

