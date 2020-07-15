Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds. Explore movie studios, downtown Los Angeles, and Hollywood, all minutes from your doorstep. Metropolitan Place offers the tranquility of a serene, courtyard community amidst the bustling urban atmosphere of Southern California. Metropolitan Place offers all the benefits of urban living, with the privacy and comfort of a custom home. With a well-equipped fitness center, sparkling pool and soothing spa, you can wind down in your own personal way. Our residents enjoy relaxing and entertaining in their fully renovated apartment homes with features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint and modern fixtures.