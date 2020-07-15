All apartments in Burbank
Metropolitan Place
Metropolitan Place

1800 Grismer Ave · (833) 923-2574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Grismer Ave, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$2,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Live, relax, and enjoy the perfect home at Metropolitan Place Apartments. Located near downtown Burbank, residents can enjoy gourmet restaurants, exciting shopping, and entertainment of all kinds. Explore movie studios, downtown Los Angeles, and Hollywood, all minutes from your doorstep. Metropolitan Place offers the tranquility of a serene, courtyard community amidst the bustling urban atmosphere of Southern California. Metropolitan Place offers all the benefits of urban living, with the privacy and comfort of a custom home. With a well-equipped fitness center, sparkling pool and soothing spa, you can wind down in your own personal way. Our residents enjoy relaxing and entertaining in their fully renovated apartment homes with features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint and modern fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. Breed Restrictions apply. Inquire for more details.
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan Place have any available units?
Metropolitan Place has 3 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan Place have?
Some of Metropolitan Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Place currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Place is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Place offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Place offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metropolitan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Place have a pool?
Yes, Metropolitan Place has a pool.
Does Metropolitan Place have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan Place does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan Place has units with dishwashers.
