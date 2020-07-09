All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
917 West Clark Avenue - A
Last updated September 16 2019

917 West Clark Avenue - A

917 West Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 West Clark Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wouldn't you like to come home to a white picket fence and landscaped grounds? One bedroom one bath sunny corner unit has tile or wood like flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with granite counters has pull out pantry drawers and includes dishwasher, gas stove and fridge. Back door opens out on shared fenced yard with mature grapefruit tree and space for dining al fresco. Private garage and community laundry.
Sorry no pets.
All applicants 18 and over must submit application through this link:
https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Unit is set up for self showing.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1012688?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

