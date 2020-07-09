917 West Clark Avenue - A

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wouldn't you like to come home to a white picket fence and landscaped grounds? One bedroom one bath sunny corner unit has tile or wood like flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with granite counters has pull out pantry drawers and includes dishwasher, gas stove and fridge. Back door opens out on shared fenced yard with mature grapefruit tree and space for dining al fresco. Private garage and community laundry.

Sorry no pets.

All applicants 18 and over must submit application through this link:

https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Unit is set up for self showing.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1012688?source=marketing