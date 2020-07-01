Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
831 E Orange Grove Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM
1 of 68
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
831 E Orange Grove Avenue
831 Orange Grove Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Burbank
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
831 Orange Grove Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Gorgeous 2009 custom built one story gated 4Br/5Ba/pool & spa house located in prime north Burbank area just south of Bel Air Dr.Garage is converted to studio with its on bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
831 E Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 831 E Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 831 E Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
831 E Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 E Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 831 E Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 E Orange Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
