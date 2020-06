Amenities

Here's your opportunity to live in Burbank! Rear unit in 2-unit building. Back house for rent, with a HUGE private backyard. Street parking only, no parking on premises. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, under 700 sq ft living space. Close proximity to shopping centers, between Magnolia & Burbank Blvd. Pets OK with a non refundable fee. Lease available on a Month to Month basis. Wont last!