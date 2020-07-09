All apartments in Burbank
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

800 Stanford Road

800 Stanford Road · No Longer Available
Location

800 Stanford Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a beautiful Foothill Home in the City of Burbank. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths upgrades throughout and a master bedroom with two large walk in closets and attached mas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Stanford Road have any available units?
800 Stanford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Stanford Road have?
Some of 800 Stanford Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Stanford Road currently offering any rent specials?
800 Stanford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Stanford Road pet-friendly?
No, 800 Stanford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 800 Stanford Road offer parking?
Yes, 800 Stanford Road offers parking.
Does 800 Stanford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Stanford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Stanford Road have a pool?
No, 800 Stanford Road does not have a pool.
Does 800 Stanford Road have accessible units?
No, 800 Stanford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Stanford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Stanford Road has units with dishwashers.

