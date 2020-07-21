All apartments in Burbank
731 E Tujunga

731 East Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

731 East Tujunga Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with new paint. It has a master suite and a patio/porch. Perfect location in a great neighborhood! Shared laundry room and carport parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 E Tujunga have any available units?
731 E Tujunga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 E Tujunga have?
Some of 731 E Tujunga's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 E Tujunga currently offering any rent specials?
731 E Tujunga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 E Tujunga pet-friendly?
No, 731 E Tujunga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 731 E Tujunga offer parking?
Yes, 731 E Tujunga offers parking.
Does 731 E Tujunga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 E Tujunga have a pool?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have a pool.
Does 731 E Tujunga have accessible units?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have accessible units.
Does 731 E Tujunga have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have units with dishwashers.
