Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
731 E Tujunga
731 East Tujunga Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Burbank
Location
731 East Tujunga Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with new paint. It has a master suite and a patio/porch. Perfect location in a great neighborhood! Shared laundry room and carport parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 731 E Tujunga have any available units?
731 E Tujunga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 731 E Tujunga have?
Some of 731 E Tujunga's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 731 E Tujunga currently offering any rent specials?
731 E Tujunga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 E Tujunga pet-friendly?
No, 731 E Tujunga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 731 E Tujunga offer parking?
Yes, 731 E Tujunga offers parking.
Does 731 E Tujunga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 E Tujunga have a pool?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have a pool.
Does 731 E Tujunga have accessible units?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have accessible units.
Does 731 E Tujunga have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 E Tujunga does not have units with dishwashers.
