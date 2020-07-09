All apartments in Burbank
719 E Verdugo Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

719 E Verdugo Avenue

719 Verdugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
In the heart of Burbank, a stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, home featuring modern enhancements is inviting you to make it your own! The light filled space of the living room with laminate floors throughout is highlighted by the sunshine streaming through the double windows and the recessed lighting, creating a calming place to relax and unwind. Into the kitchen, find built-in appliances, ample storage with sleek countertops, a modern tiled backsplash and a convenient laundry space. Along with featuring a breakfast bar, a cute dining nook with views of the neighborhood are an ideal space for enjoy your dining delights. The fresh bathroom includes built-in storage and step-in shower/tub. The spacious single bedroom is enhanced with light by two nicely sized windows along with a large built-in closet offer mirrored doors and a custom shelving within. Nearby to Burbank Town Center, 5 FWY, markets, cafes and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have any available units?
719 E Verdugo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 719 E Verdugo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
719 E Verdugo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 E Verdugo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue offer parking?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have a pool?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 E Verdugo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 E Verdugo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

