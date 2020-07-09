719 E Verdugo Avenue

Amenities

In the heart of Burbank, a stunning 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, home featuring modern enhancements is inviting you to make it your own! The light filled space of the living room with laminate floors throughout is highlighted by the sunshine streaming through the double windows and the recessed lighting, creating a calming place to relax and unwind. Into the kitchen, find built-in appliances, ample storage with sleek countertops, a modern tiled backsplash and a convenient laundry space. Along with featuring a breakfast bar, a cute dining nook with views of the neighborhood are an ideal space for enjoy your dining delights. The fresh bathroom includes built-in storage and step-in shower/tub. The spacious single bedroom is enhanced with light by two nicely sized windows along with a large built-in closet offer mirrored doors and a custom shelving within. Nearby to Burbank Town Center, 5 FWY, markets, cafes and more!