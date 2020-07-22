709 E Fairmount Rd.

Amenities

Furnished Home Leasing Opportunity Starting in Feb 2020. Nice Hillside 3BD, 2BA Pool Home! This Burbank Beauty Includes Formal Entry Way With Coat Closet, Charming Living Room with Inset Ceilings, Fireplace and Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Formal Dining Room with Custom Drapery, Gourmet Kitchen with 2nd Dining Area, Granite Counters and Designer Cabinetry. Inside Laundry Area, Great Room with Recessed Lighting and 2nd Fireplace, Friendly Open Floor Plan That Opens to Kitchen And Inviting Patio Area. Master Suite with Big Fabulous Walk-In Closet all Professionally Organized, Full Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub. Gorgeous Back Yard Includes Big Patio Area, Private Grassy Yard with Picturesque Pool And Relaxing Stone Overflow Waterfall Spa. One year Lease Opportunity to Includes: pool service, gardener, Internet and cable.