Burbank, CA
709 E Fairmount Rd.
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

709 E Fairmount Rd.

709 East Fairmount Road · No Longer Available
Location

709 East Fairmount Road, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Home Leasing Opportunity Starting in Feb 2020. Nice Hillside 3BD, 2BA Pool Home! This Burbank Beauty Includes Formal Entry Way With Coat Closet, Charming Living Room with Inset Ceilings, Fireplace and Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Formal Dining Room with Custom Drapery, Gourmet Kitchen with 2nd Dining Area, Granite Counters and Designer Cabinetry. Inside Laundry Area, Great Room with Recessed Lighting and 2nd Fireplace, Friendly Open Floor Plan That Opens to Kitchen And Inviting Patio Area. Master Suite with Big Fabulous Walk-In Closet all Professionally Organized, Full Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub. Gorgeous Back Yard Includes Big Patio Area, Private Grassy Yard with Picturesque Pool And Relaxing Stone Overflow Waterfall Spa. One year Lease Opportunity to Includes: pool service, gardener, Internet and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have any available units?
709 E Fairmount Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have?
Some of 709 E Fairmount Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 E Fairmount Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
709 E Fairmount Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 E Fairmount Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 709 E Fairmount Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. offer parking?
No, 709 E Fairmount Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 E Fairmount Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 709 E Fairmount Rd. has a pool.
Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have accessible units?
No, 709 E Fairmount Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 709 E Fairmount Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 E Fairmount Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
