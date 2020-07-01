All apartments in Burbank
Burbank, CA
650 N Rosemary Ln
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

650 N Rosemary Ln

650 Rosemary Lane · No Longer Available
Burbank
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

650 Rosemary Lane, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED and Large 2 Bedroom Unit in Burbank! -

Located on a quiet street ideally located in Burbank, this large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a well-kept 4-plex has been completely updated! The original hardwood floors have been restored throughout the apartment and are in fantastic condition. Large windows let in plenty of sunlight into the large living room. The kitchen has been re-done, with BRAND new cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Stove will be provided The bathroom was recently re-done as well, with a modern tile enclosure and large tile flooring. The bedrooms come with ample of closet space. Two AC units keep this unit cool in the summer! New fixtures, ceiling fan in the dining area, and custom paint add to the welcoming nature of this home. There is an enclosed patio, washer/dryer hookups next to the kitchen, and a one-car enclosed garage all available for use. Water and gardener are included! If you're looking for a place to call HOME in Burbank, this is it!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5243429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 N Rosemary Ln have any available units?
650 N Rosemary Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 N Rosemary Ln have?
Some of 650 N Rosemary Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 N Rosemary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
650 N Rosemary Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 N Rosemary Ln pet-friendly?
No, 650 N Rosemary Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 650 N Rosemary Ln offer parking?
Yes, 650 N Rosemary Ln offers parking.
Does 650 N Rosemary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 N Rosemary Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 N Rosemary Ln have a pool?
No, 650 N Rosemary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 650 N Rosemary Ln have accessible units?
No, 650 N Rosemary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 650 N Rosemary Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 N Rosemary Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

