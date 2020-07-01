650 N Rosemary Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED and Large 2 Bedroom Unit in Burbank! -



Located on a quiet street ideally located in Burbank, this large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a well-kept 4-plex has been completely updated! The original hardwood floors have been restored throughout the apartment and are in fantastic condition. Large windows let in plenty of sunlight into the large living room. The kitchen has been re-done, with BRAND new cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. Stove will be provided The bathroom was recently re-done as well, with a modern tile enclosure and large tile flooring. The bedrooms come with ample of closet space. Two AC units keep this unit cool in the summer! New fixtures, ceiling fan in the dining area, and custom paint add to the welcoming nature of this home. There is an enclosed patio, washer/dryer hookups next to the kitchen, and a one-car enclosed garage all available for use. Water and gardener are included! If you're looking for a place to call HOME in Burbank, this is it!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5243429)