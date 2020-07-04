All apartments in Burbank
628 S Glenwood Pl
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

628 S Glenwood Pl

628 South Glenwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

628 South Glenwood Place, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2-bedroom house - Property Id: 179508

2-bedroom 1 bath
New carpet New paint
New refrigerator
New stove
New kitchen sink /faucet/ / disposal
New linoleum
Close to schools / shopping /studio
Rancho district
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179508p
Property Id 179508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5330169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

