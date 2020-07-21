626 E Orange Grove Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Top floor updated corner end unit with views of the Verdugo Hills. Private, only one neighbor. 9' ceilings and crown moldings. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Bamboo flooring, appliances included, Quartz countertops, travertine tile back splash in kitchen and travertine in all baths, washer and dryer in unit. Roof top deck with BBQ and amazing views. Available immediately. Minutes from downtown Burbank, restaurants and shopping. 2 separate parking spaces and storage cupboard above pkg space in sub terr garage. HOA does not allow pets. Well kept 20 unit building with elevator. Contact Chris Templet or Meegan Bevere at 818-632-3953 or 818-415-0271.