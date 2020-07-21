All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 626 E Orange Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
626 E Orange Grove Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

626 E Orange Grove Avenue

626 E Orange Grove Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

626 E Orange Grove Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Top floor updated corner end unit with views of the Verdugo Hills. Private, only one neighbor. 9' ceilings and crown moldings. 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Bamboo flooring, appliances included, Quartz countertops, travertine tile back splash in kitchen and travertine in all baths, washer and dryer in unit. Roof top deck with BBQ and amazing views. Available immediately. Minutes from downtown Burbank, restaurants and shopping. 2 separate parking spaces and storage cupboard above pkg space in sub terr garage. HOA does not allow pets. Well kept 20 unit building with elevator. Contact Chris Templet or Meegan Bevere at 818-632-3953 or 818-415-0271.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
626 E Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 626 E Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 E Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 E Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 E Orange Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurbank 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Apartments
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts