616 North CATALINA Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
616 North CATALINA Street
616 North Catalina Street
No Longer Available
Location
616 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please contact Listing agent for showing information, thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 North CATALINA Street have any available units?
616 North CATALINA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 North CATALINA Street have?
Some of 616 North CATALINA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 North CATALINA Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 North CATALINA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North CATALINA Street pet-friendly?
No, 616 North CATALINA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 616 North CATALINA Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 North CATALINA Street does offer parking.
Does 616 North CATALINA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 North CATALINA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North CATALINA Street have a pool?
No, 616 North CATALINA Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 North CATALINA Street have accessible units?
No, 616 North CATALINA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North CATALINA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 North CATALINA Street has units with dishwashers.
