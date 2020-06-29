All apartments in Burbank
610 South KENNETH Road

610 Kenneth Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Kenneth Road, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
With a white picket fence surrounding this Burbank Charmer has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a separate bonus room/office that even has it's own entrance. Built in 1936, you will find many original characteristics that complement the updates throughout this home. Step up from the family room into the open kitchen, which includes a large island with an electric cooktop, a double oven, and a breakfast nook which looks out towards the covered patio and sparkling hot tub! Home features a formal dining room with built-in cabinets, a spacious living room with a fireplace and more built-ins, two covered outdoor patios, and an Art/Office Studio attached to the garage. This home is perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 South KENNETH Road have any available units?
610 South KENNETH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 South KENNETH Road have?
Some of 610 South KENNETH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 South KENNETH Road currently offering any rent specials?
610 South KENNETH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 South KENNETH Road pet-friendly?
No, 610 South KENNETH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 610 South KENNETH Road offer parking?
Yes, 610 South KENNETH Road offers parking.
Does 610 South KENNETH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 South KENNETH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 South KENNETH Road have a pool?
No, 610 South KENNETH Road does not have a pool.
Does 610 South KENNETH Road have accessible units?
No, 610 South KENNETH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 610 South KENNETH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 South KENNETH Road has units with dishwashers.
