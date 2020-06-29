610 South KENNETH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

With a white picket fence surrounding this Burbank Charmer has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a separate bonus room/office that even has it's own entrance. Built in 1936, you will find many original characteristics that complement the updates throughout this home. Step up from the family room into the open kitchen, which includes a large island with an electric cooktop, a double oven, and a breakfast nook which looks out towards the covered patio and sparkling hot tub! Home features a formal dining room with built-in cabinets, a spacious living room with a fireplace and more built-ins, two covered outdoor patios, and an Art/Office Studio attached to the garage. This home is perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking and entertaining.