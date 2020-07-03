All apartments in Burbank
528 E San Jose Avenue
528 E San Jose Avenue

528 East San Jose Avenue · No Longer Available
528 East San Jose Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
As you walk up to this adorable 8 unit complex and enter the unit you are greeted by the warmth of a cozy living room with hardwood floors complete with a gas fireplace to enjoy a movie, or some binge watching. Prepare meals for family and friends from the updated kitchen with a large pantry and perfectly hidden in unit washer/dryer. Off the living is a quaint private patio providing a great space to get outside, disconnect, and relax. Escape upstairs to one of the 2 bedrooms complete with a guest bedroom with a wall mounted television. Master suite with full bathroom and walk in closet. All of this a few blocks away from Downtown Burbank with restaurants, malls, and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E San Jose Avenue have any available units?
528 E San Jose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 E San Jose Avenue have?
Some of 528 E San Jose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 E San Jose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
528 E San Jose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E San Jose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 528 E San Jose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 528 E San Jose Avenue offer parking?
No, 528 E San Jose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 528 E San Jose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 E San Jose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E San Jose Avenue have a pool?
No, 528 E San Jose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 528 E San Jose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 528 E San Jose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E San Jose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 E San Jose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

