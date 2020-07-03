528 E San Jose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

As you walk up to this adorable 8 unit complex and enter the unit you are greeted by the warmth of a cozy living room with hardwood floors complete with a gas fireplace to enjoy a movie, or some binge watching. Prepare meals for family and friends from the updated kitchen with a large pantry and perfectly hidden in unit washer/dryer. Off the living is a quaint private patio providing a great space to get outside, disconnect, and relax. Escape upstairs to one of the 2 bedrooms complete with a guest bedroom with a wall mounted television. Master suite with full bathroom and walk in closet. All of this a few blocks away from Downtown Burbank with restaurants, malls, and movie theaters.