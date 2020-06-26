All apartments in Burbank
520 N Niagara Street
520 N Niagara Street

520 North Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated Burbank unit being offered for Lease in a highly desirable neighborhood with utilities included! Courtyard entrance with a covered porch. Bright great room entry with open Living Rm, Dining Rm & Kitchen. Spacious Kitchen features new granite counter tops, serving bar and access to the backyard. 2 Bedrooms and 1 updated full Bathroom. Private fenced back yard perfect for relaxing, entertaining & summer BBQ’s. Exclusive use of the detached 2-Car Garage. Close to schools, parks and other local amenities. For showing schedule, contact the Barnes Kurdyan Group 818-533-1525

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Niagara Street have any available units?
520 N Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Niagara Street have?
Some of 520 N Niagara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Niagara Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 N Niagara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 520 N Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 N Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 520 N Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 520 N Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 N Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 520 N Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
