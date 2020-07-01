All apartments in Burbank
510 E Cedar Avenue

510 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Cedar Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse style upper unit, updated kitchen and baths, laundry in unit, private 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have any available units?
510 E Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 510 E Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 E Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 E Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 E Cedar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 E Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 E Cedar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 E Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 E Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 E Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 E Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 E Cedar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

