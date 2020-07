Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained and newly updated 2 bdrm 1 bath single floor front unit in a duplex with a large fenced front yard, wood-like flooring, microwave, stove/oven, central AC, and all the mid century charm one could want. Garage shared with back unit, large kitchen/dining, open living room, and lots of windows gushing natural light. Must see!

Front unit of a duplex for lease in Magnolia Park - Burbank