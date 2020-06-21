500 North 6th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Deluxe apartment

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Burbank. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 3rd 2020. $1,725/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sam Sahgal at 213-596-6352 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.