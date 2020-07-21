Rent Calculator
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back
500 S Sunset Canyon Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
500 S Sunset Canyon Dr, Burbank, CA 91501
Amenities
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Updated Back Unit 1, 475sqft 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom Living Room Dining Area With Fireplace Large Kitchen Large Bath Walk-In Closet Private Yard 2 Car Parking All Utilities Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have any available units?
500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have?
Some of 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back pet-friendly?
No, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back offers parking.
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have a pool?
No, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have accessible units?
No, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N Sunset Canyon Dr Unit Back does not have units with dishwashers.
