4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue

Location. Location. Location. Wonderful opportunity to LEASE a beautiful traditional home in a lovely prime area of TOLUCA LAKE in a cul-de-sac with tall Camphor Trees lining the street. The residence features approx.2,656 sq. ft. of interior space with 4 generous sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on an approx.6,997 sq.ft. lot. You will be pleased with the tastefully remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan, separate formal dining room area, 2 fireplaces and hard wood flooring for easy cleaning. Wired for security system. Dual HVAC units for you to control the interior comfort, plenty of storage space with cedar lined walk-in closets. The lovely mature landscape adds to the charm of the property and has Fuerte Avocado, Lemon and Date Trees for your enjoyment. Conveniently located near Studios and plenty of shops, restaurants and conveniences. Gardening, Water & Trash Service is covered by the OWNER.