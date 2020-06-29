All apartments in Burbank
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue

4110 Mc Farlane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Mc Farlane Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Location. Location. Location. Wonderful opportunity to LEASE a beautiful traditional home in a lovely prime area of TOLUCA LAKE in a cul-de-sac with tall Camphor Trees lining the street. The residence features approx.2,656 sq. ft. of interior space with 4 generous sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on an approx.6,997 sq.ft. lot. You will be pleased with the tastefully remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan, separate formal dining room area, 2 fireplaces and hard wood flooring for easy cleaning. Wired for security system. Dual HVAC units for you to control the interior comfort, plenty of storage space with cedar lined walk-in closets. The lovely mature landscape adds to the charm of the property and has Fuerte Avocado, Lemon and Date Trees for your enjoyment. Conveniently located near Studios and plenty of shops, restaurants and conveniences. Gardening, Water & Trash Service is covered by the OWNER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have any available units?
4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have?
Some of 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue offers parking.
Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have a pool?
No, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 W Mcfarlane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
