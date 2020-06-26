All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

365 West ALAMEDA Avenue

365 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

365 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. The master bedroom provides spacious closet and hardwood flooring throughout, living room has fireplace & sliding glass doorsleading to the patio, kitchen has: stainless steel appliances, includes washer dryer in-unit, central A/C and heat. 2- car side-by-side parking in gated subterranean structure close to the equestrian center, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon and much more. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have any available units?
365 West ALAMEDA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have?
Some of 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
365 West ALAMEDA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue offers parking.
Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have a pool?
No, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 West ALAMEDA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
