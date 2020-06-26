365 West ALAMEDA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled condo located in the well-maintained Studio Park complex with private security entry, in a highly desired neighborhood. Highlights Include: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. The master bedroom provides spacious closet and hardwood flooring throughout, living room has fireplace & sliding glass doorsleading to the patio, kitchen has: stainless steel appliances, includes washer dryer in-unit, central A/C and heat. 2- car side-by-side parking in gated subterranean structure close to the equestrian center, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and Nickelodeon and much more. Move in ready!