Bright Spacious Upper Corner unit 1 Bed 1 Bath approximately 650 SQFT Wood Laminate Flooring Air conditioned / Ceiling Fan Recessed Lighting Granite Counter top Refrigerator / Stove Street Parking Only Water & Gas paid One year lease Laundry on premises 1 small pet ok with additional deposit
818 376 9102
www.RealtySourceListings.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187381 Property Id 187381
(RLNE5542912)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have any available units?
353 W. Alameda Ave D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have?
Some of 353 W. Alameda Ave D's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 W. Alameda Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
353 W. Alameda Ave D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 W. Alameda Ave D pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 W. Alameda Ave D is pet friendly.
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D offer parking?
No, 353 W. Alameda Ave D does not offer parking.
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 W. Alameda Ave D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have a pool?
No, 353 W. Alameda Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have accessible units?
No, 353 W. Alameda Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 353 W. Alameda Ave D have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 W. Alameda Ave D does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)