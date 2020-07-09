All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 336 E Verdugo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
336 E Verdugo Avenue
Last updated February 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

336 E Verdugo Avenue

336 Verdugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

336 Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Great Location!!! One bed / one bath condo, pet friendly, corner unit (only one neighbor!) Condo for rent near Downtown Burbank. It includes two garage parking spots, paid water, and a storage unit. The small, quiet complex houses only 14 units with pride of ownership. It is in walking distance to Downtown Burbank including the AMC theater, pubs, restaurants, post office, mall, Ikea, etc. There is also a farmers market every Saturday in walking distance. Trader Joe's, Ralph's, CVS, Walgreens, Metrolink and the 5fwy, are all within a 3 mile radius! $1995 a month with no extra monthly fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have any available units?
336 E Verdugo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have?
Some of 336 E Verdugo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 E Verdugo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
336 E Verdugo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 E Verdugo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 E Verdugo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 336 E Verdugo Avenue offers parking.
Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 E Verdugo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have a pool?
No, 336 E Verdugo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 336 E Verdugo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 336 E Verdugo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 E Verdugo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts