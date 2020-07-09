336 E Verdugo Avenue

Amenities

Great Location!!! One bed / one bath condo, pet friendly, corner unit (only one neighbor!) Condo for rent near Downtown Burbank. It includes two garage parking spots, paid water, and a storage unit. The small, quiet complex houses only 14 units with pride of ownership. It is in walking distance to Downtown Burbank including the AMC theater, pubs, restaurants, post office, mall, Ikea, etc. There is also a farmers market every Saturday in walking distance. Trader Joe's, Ralph's, CVS, Walgreens, Metrolink and the 5fwy, are all within a 3 mile radius! $1995 a month with no extra monthly fees for pets.