3328 W Verdugo Ave
3328 W Verdugo Ave
3328 West Verdugo Avenue
·
3328 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
COZY HOUSE IN PRIME BURBANK LOCATION - Property Id: 91151
3328 W. Verdugo Ave Burbank CA 91505
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath House for lease
Wood Floor
Central AC/Heat
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer Dryer Included
Garbage Disposal
Yard
Driveway Parking
Gardener Included
One year lease
PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91151
Property Id 91151
(RLNE4580766)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have any available units?
3328 W Verdugo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have?
Some of 3328 W Verdugo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3328 W Verdugo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3328 W Verdugo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 W Verdugo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 W Verdugo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3328 W Verdugo Ave offers parking.
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 W Verdugo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have a pool?
No, 3328 W Verdugo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3328 W Verdugo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 W Verdugo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 W Verdugo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
