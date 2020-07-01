Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 3130 N Lamer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
3130 N Lamer Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3130 N Lamer Street
3130 North Lamer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3130 North Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91504
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously remodeled one story 4Br,3Ba.Pool house located next to beautiful North Estate Burbank gated community area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3130 N Lamer Street have any available units?
3130 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3130 N Lamer Street have?
Some of 3130 N Lamer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3130 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3130 N Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3130 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 3130 N Lamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3130 N Lamer Street offers parking.
Does 3130 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 N Lamer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 N Lamer Street have a pool?
Yes, 3130 N Lamer Street has a pool.
Does 3130 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 3130 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 N Lamer Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504
Similar Pages
Burbank 1 Bedrooms
Burbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with Parking
Burbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest District
Mc Neil
Rancho Adjacent
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts