265 W Valencia Ave B

Amenities
Valencia Avenue Townhomes - Property Id: 284443
Over $200,000 spent in upgrades completely renovating this property.
Built-in A/C and ceiling fans in each bedroom - front bedroom has dual heater too.
Gas wall heater downstairs + ceiling fan for eating area.
New double pane windows with sliding glass door in rear.
Gourmet kitchen - new cabinetry, quartz, tile and recessed lights.
Brand new stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas range, microwave oven-hood, dishwasher.
New plumbing and electric and light fixtures throughout.
Wood grain tile throughout first floor and bathrooms and cushy brand new carpet upstairs.
On-site laundry in a quiet neighborhood. Off street parking. Smoke-free. Friendly management.
Near Metro Link/Disney/Warner Bros. Walk to Ralphs and Trader Joe's.
Call, text or email for an appointment to come see this gorgeous place! Credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284443
