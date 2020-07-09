265 W Valencia Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Valencia Avenue Townhomes - Property Id: 284443



Over $200,000 spent in upgrades completely renovating this property.



Built-in A/C and ceiling fans in each bedroom - front bedroom has dual heater too.

Gas wall heater downstairs + ceiling fan for eating area.

New double pane windows with sliding glass door in rear.

Gourmet kitchen - new cabinetry, quartz, tile and recessed lights.

Brand new stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas range, microwave oven-hood, dishwasher.

New plumbing and electric and light fixtures throughout.

Wood grain tile throughout first floor and bathrooms and cushy brand new carpet upstairs.



On-site laundry in a quiet neighborhood. Off street parking. Smoke-free. Friendly management.



Near Metro Link/Disney/Warner Bros. Walk to Ralphs and Trader Joe's.



Call, text or email for an appointment to come see this gorgeous place! Credit check required.

Property Id 284443



