Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
265 W Valencia Ave B
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

265 W Valencia Ave B

265 West Valencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

265 West Valencia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Valencia Avenue Townhomes - Property Id: 284443

Over $200,000 spent in upgrades completely renovating this property.

Built-in A/C and ceiling fans in each bedroom - front bedroom has dual heater too.
Gas wall heater downstairs + ceiling fan for eating area.
New double pane windows with sliding glass door in rear.
Gourmet kitchen - new cabinetry, quartz, tile and recessed lights.
Brand new stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas range, microwave oven-hood, dishwasher.
New plumbing and electric and light fixtures throughout.
Wood grain tile throughout first floor and bathrooms and cushy brand new carpet upstairs.

On-site laundry in a quiet neighborhood. Off street parking. Smoke-free. Friendly management.

Near Metro Link/Disney/Warner Bros. Walk to Ralphs and Trader Joe's.

Call, text or email for an appointment to come see this gorgeous place! Credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284443
Property Id 284443

(RLNE5795912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 W Valencia Ave B have any available units?
265 W Valencia Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 W Valencia Ave B have?
Some of 265 W Valencia Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 W Valencia Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
265 W Valencia Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 W Valencia Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 265 W Valencia Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 265 W Valencia Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 265 W Valencia Ave B offers parking.
Does 265 W Valencia Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 W Valencia Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 W Valencia Ave B have a pool?
No, 265 W Valencia Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 265 W Valencia Ave B have accessible units?
No, 265 W Valencia Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 265 W Valencia Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 W Valencia Ave B has units with dishwashers.

