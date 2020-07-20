All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

2504 N naomi Street

2504 North Naomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Granite, laminate, tile, stainless stove & range hood, ceiling fans. Wall A/C. NO refrigerator. Near Empire Ctr., Airport, 5 Freeway, 2 parks. One car off street parking. Good credit required. Gross income must be 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 N naomi Street have any available units?
2504 N naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 N naomi Street have?
Some of 2504 N naomi Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 N naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 N naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 N naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 2504 N naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2504 N naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 2504 N naomi Street offers parking.
Does 2504 N naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 N naomi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 N naomi Street have a pool?
No, 2504 N naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 N naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 N naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 N naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 N naomi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
