Burbank, CA
2414 N Lincoln Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

2414 N Lincoln Street

2414 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

2414 North Lincoln Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful Burbank 3BD, 2BA, LEASE includes: Formal entry way with coat closet, comfortable formal living room and dining area, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances are provided by landlord and include dishwasher, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, electric stove and built-in microwave. Spacious open back great room opens out to kitchen and yard with recessed lighting. Hideaway inside laundry area with washer & dryer provided. Great room includes slider access to handsome wood decking, large covered patio area and private yard. Bedroom two includes nice vanity space and large dual walk-in cedar lined closets. Other home features include, stylish bathroom fixtures, excellent closet space throughout, AC wall units and bedroom ceiling fans. Attached storage garage and big parking pad. Owner will give consideration for one small dog with extra 500.00 pet deposit + monthly pet rent ranging from $50 - $100 with a minimum 18 month lease - A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
2414 N Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 N Lincoln Street have?
Some of 2414 N Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
2414 N Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 N Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 2414 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 2414 N Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 2414 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 N Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 2414 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 2414 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 2414 N Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 N Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
