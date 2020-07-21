2414 N Lincoln Street

Amenities

This Beautiful Burbank 3BD, 2BA, LEASE includes: Formal entry way with coat closet, comfortable formal living room and dining area, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances are provided by landlord and include dishwasher, refrigerator, stainless steel oven, electric stove and built-in microwave. Spacious open back great room opens out to kitchen and yard with recessed lighting. Hideaway inside laundry area with washer & dryer provided. Great room includes slider access to handsome wood decking, large covered patio area and private yard. Bedroom two includes nice vanity space and large dual walk-in cedar lined closets. Other home features include, stylish bathroom fixtures, excellent closet space throughout, AC wall units and bedroom ceiling fans. Attached storage garage and big parking pad. Owner will give consideration for one small dog with extra 500.00 pet deposit + monthly pet rent ranging from $50 - $100 with a minimum 18 month lease - A Must See!