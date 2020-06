Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning elevator

A magnificent apartment in Burbank is now available for you to rent. - Located on the second floor. The previous owner remodeled kitchen & baths. Pergo floors in living room, 2 window air conditioner's. 2 car subterranean parking. The complex has an elevator for convenience.



(RLNE4813261)