Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2330 N Catalina

2330 North Catalina Street · (323) 207-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2330 N Catalina - 200 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury. As you enter the apartment, you are greeted by beautiful wood straight stairs that lead to the living room. The living room opens to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, stove with above the range microwave, dishwasher and ample counter and cabinet space. The master bedroom is spacious with mirror closet doors and has a en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a stand-a-lone shower. The other bedrooms are nicely sized too! There is recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors throughout. Central A/C and Heat and a 2-Car Garage.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. No pets allowed. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5765216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 N Catalina have any available units?
2330 N Catalina has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 N Catalina have?
Some of 2330 N Catalina's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 N Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
2330 N Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 N Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 2330 N Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2330 N Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 2330 N Catalina does offer parking.
Does 2330 N Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 N Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 N Catalina have a pool?
No, 2330 N Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 2330 N Catalina have accessible units?
No, 2330 N Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 N Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 N Catalina has units with dishwashers.
