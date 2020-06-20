2330 N Catalina

Amenities

Marvelously Modern Three Bedroom Two Bathroom With Two-Car Garage In Burbank - Situated in the highly sought out Burbank neighborhood, this triplex is filled with luxury. As you enter the apartment, you are greeted by beautiful wood straight stairs that lead to the living room. The living room opens to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, stove with above the range microwave, dishwasher and ample counter and cabinet space. The master bedroom is spacious with mirror closet doors and has a en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and a stand-a-lone shower. The other bedrooms are nicely sized too! There is recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors throughout. Central A/C and Heat and a 2-Car Garage.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. No pets allowed. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5765216)