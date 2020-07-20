- 2 bedroom 1 bath house - 2 parking spots - Appliances included - Washer and Dryer - Small yard - 2 window AC units - Parks on each end of street Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110032 Property Id 110032
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4871283)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 N Catalina St have any available units?
2302 N Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 N Catalina St have?
Some of 2302 N Catalina St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 N Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.