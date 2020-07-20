All apartments in Burbank
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2302 N Catalina St

2302 North Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2302 North Catalina Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom house - Property Id: 110032

- 2 bedroom 1 bath house
- 2 parking spots
- Appliances included
- Washer and Dryer
- Small yard
- 2 window AC units
- Parks on each end of street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110032
Property Id 110032

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4871283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 N Catalina St have any available units?
2302 N Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 N Catalina St have?
Some of 2302 N Catalina St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 N Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
2302 N Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 N Catalina St pet-friendly?
No, 2302 N Catalina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2302 N Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 2302 N Catalina St offers parking.
Does 2302 N Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 N Catalina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 N Catalina St have a pool?
No, 2302 N Catalina St does not have a pool.
Does 2302 N Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 2302 N Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 N Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 N Catalina St has units with dishwashers.
