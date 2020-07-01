230 BETHANY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Condo in the prime Bethany Woods complex with pool, spa. This spacious remodeled unit features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, wood floors. patio off, dining room, and more