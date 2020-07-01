All apartments in Burbank
230 BETHANY Road
230 BETHANY Road

230 Bethany Road · No Longer Available
Location

230 Bethany Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Condo in the prime Bethany Woods complex with pool, spa. This spacious remodeled unit features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, wood floors. patio off, dining room, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 BETHANY Road have any available units?
230 BETHANY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 BETHANY Road have?
Some of 230 BETHANY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 BETHANY Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 BETHANY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 BETHANY Road pet-friendly?
No, 230 BETHANY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 230 BETHANY Road offer parking?
Yes, 230 BETHANY Road offers parking.
Does 230 BETHANY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 BETHANY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 BETHANY Road have a pool?
Yes, 230 BETHANY Road has a pool.
Does 230 BETHANY Road have accessible units?
No, 230 BETHANY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 230 BETHANY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 BETHANY Road has units with dishwashers.

