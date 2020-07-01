Condo in the prime Bethany Woods complex with pool, spa. This spacious remodeled unit features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, wood floors. patio off, dining room, and more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 BETHANY Road have any available units?
230 BETHANY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 BETHANY Road have?
Some of 230 BETHANY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 BETHANY Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 BETHANY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.