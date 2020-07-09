All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 230 265 West Tujunga.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
230 265 West Tujunga
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:49 AM

230 265 West Tujunga

265 West Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

265 West Tujunga Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!This beautifully landscaped and maintained building It is an ideal place to live and a better place to call home. This is where quality meets comfort, as luxurious upgrades such as wood floors. Centrally located near downtown Burbank, youre just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation and freeway, and Metrolink access. With features such as a large swimming pool and courtyard, controlled access, subterranean parking, and private terraces on many units, youll be living the good life. Structure Type: Newer Two story courtyard complex with Pool, Elevator, Controlled access parking.
Pets: ok.

Amenities: Building is 2 stories , Pool and courtyard, Controlled access, Subterranean parking, balcony, laminate floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 2 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3519

IT490802 - IT49CU3519

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 265 West Tujunga have any available units?
230 265 West Tujunga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 265 West Tujunga have?
Some of 230 265 West Tujunga's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 265 West Tujunga currently offering any rent specials?
230 265 West Tujunga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 265 West Tujunga pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 265 West Tujunga is pet friendly.
Does 230 265 West Tujunga offer parking?
Yes, 230 265 West Tujunga offers parking.
Does 230 265 West Tujunga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 265 West Tujunga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 265 West Tujunga have a pool?
Yes, 230 265 West Tujunga has a pool.
Does 230 265 West Tujunga have accessible units?
No, 230 265 West Tujunga does not have accessible units.
Does 230 265 West Tujunga have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 265 West Tujunga does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts