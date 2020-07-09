230 265 West Tujunga

Amenities

Open House Saturdays 11 am 4 pm!This beautifully landscaped and maintained building It is an ideal place to live and a better place to call home. This is where quality meets comfort, as luxurious upgrades such as wood floors. Centrally located near downtown Burbank, youre just minutes from fine dining, shopping, recreation and freeway, and Metrolink access. With features such as a large swimming pool and courtyard, controlled access, subterranean parking, and private terraces on many units, youll be living the good life. Structure Type: Newer Two story courtyard complex with Pool, Elevator, Controlled access parking.

Pets: ok.



Amenities: Building is 2 stories , Pool and courtyard, Controlled access, Subterranean parking, balcony, laminate floors, 2 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 2 gated parking

