Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

2029 N. Parish Place

2029 North Parish Place · No Longer Available
Location

2029 North Parish Place, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2029 N. Parish Place Available 03/14/20 Coming Soon! Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Burbank! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Glenoaks Boulevard and Bonita Avenue in the city of Burbank. This home offer 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft. of living space.

Available March 14th.

No showings at this time.

- Property Managed By Owner
- Small Pets Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Vinyl Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Tile Countertops
- Single Story
- Laundry Area
- 1 parking spot in shared garage
- Big Front Yard
- Water Included
- Gardener Services

Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500

(RLNE5562670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 N. Parish Place have any available units?
2029 N. Parish Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 N. Parish Place have?
Some of 2029 N. Parish Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 N. Parish Place currently offering any rent specials?
2029 N. Parish Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 N. Parish Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 N. Parish Place is pet friendly.
Does 2029 N. Parish Place offer parking?
Yes, 2029 N. Parish Place offers parking.
Does 2029 N. Parish Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 N. Parish Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 N. Parish Place have a pool?
No, 2029 N. Parish Place does not have a pool.
Does 2029 N. Parish Place have accessible units?
No, 2029 N. Parish Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 N. Parish Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 N. Parish Place does not have units with dishwashers.
