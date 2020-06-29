Amenities
2029 N. Parish Place Available 03/14/20 Coming Soon! Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Burbank! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Glenoaks Boulevard and Bonita Avenue in the city of Burbank. This home offer 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft. of living space.
Available March 14th.
No showings at this time.
- Property Managed By Owner
- Small Pets Considered
- Open Floor Plan
- Central AC/Heat
- Ceiling Fan
- Vinyl Flooring
- Kitchen Open to Family Room
- Tile Countertops
- Single Story
- Laundry Area
- 1 parking spot in shared garage
- Big Front Yard
- Water Included
- Gardener Services
Californialeasing.com
661.294.8500
(RLNE5562670)