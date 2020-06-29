201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Upscale 1-bed + loft in downtown Burbank! - Located in the heart of Downtown Burbank, come experience all that Burbank has to offer - restaurants, bars, shopping, public transportation - all within walking distance from your front door.



This unit comes equipped with modern furnishings including Cal king bed, dresser, couches, tables and chairs, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave and oven combo, gas range, and laundry in unit. Beautiful espresso hardwood floors, recessed lights, and lofty ceilings accentuate this modern urban dwelling. 2 balconies provide you with quiet spaces to unwind after a long day.



This community features amenities such as swimming pool, fitness center, bbq and fire pit, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Plenty of guest parking spaces are available nearby in the public parking garage. Easy access to the 5 freeway ensures that you will never be far from the action.



Small dogs under 25 pounds will be accepted. Additional fees may apply.



Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA dues.



Unit can come fully furnished as in the photos. An unfurnished option is available at $2,700/mo.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



No Cats Allowed



