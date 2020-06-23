All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417

201 E Angeleno Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

201 E Angeleno Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Fully furnished 1-bed + loft in downtown Burbank! - Located in the heart of Downtown Burbank, come experience all that Burbank has to offer - restaurants, bars, shopping, public transportation - all within walking distance from your front door.

This unit comes equipped with modern furnishings including Cal king bed, dresser, couches, tables and chairs, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave and oven combo, gas range, and laundry in unit. Beautiful espresso hardwood floors, recessed lights, and lofty ceilings accentuate this modern urban dwelling. 2 balconies provide you with quiet spaces to unwind after a long day.

This community features amenities such as swimming pool, fitness center, bbq and fire pit, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Plenty of guest parking spaces are available nearby in the public parking garage. Easy access to the 5 freeway ensures that you will never be far from the action.

Small dogs under 25 pounds will be accepted. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner pays for HOA dues.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 640+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4619443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have any available units?
201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have?
Some of 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 currently offering any rent specials?
201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 is pet friendly.
Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 offer parking?
Yes, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 offers parking.
Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have a pool?
Yes, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 has a pool.
Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have accessible units?
No, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E Angeleno Ave, Unit 417 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts