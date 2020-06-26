All apartments in Burbank
1956 North ONTARIO Street

Location

1956 North Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Back on market and ready for move-in! Stunning new remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath in great location in Burbank available now. Front light filled bungalow has new everything inside and out: distressed hardwood style floors, custom paint and recessed lighting, new windows and fresh landscaping. Gorgeous kitchen has grey quartz countertops, new stainless steel double door refrigerator with icemaker, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen also has full sized washer dryer and service entrance. Well sized sized bedrooms, one with master bath. Both bathrooms have custom tile, vanities and new fixtures. One car garage. Small friendly pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have any available units?
1956 North ONTARIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have?
Some of 1956 North ONTARIO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 North ONTARIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1956 North ONTARIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 North ONTARIO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 North ONTARIO Street is pet friendly.
Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1956 North ONTARIO Street offers parking.
Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 North ONTARIO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have a pool?
No, 1956 North ONTARIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have accessible units?
No, 1956 North ONTARIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 North ONTARIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 North ONTARIO Street has units with dishwashers.
