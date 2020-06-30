Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1811 W. Chandler Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1811 W. Chandler Blvd
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1811 W. Chandler Blvd
1811 West Chandler Boulevard North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1811 West Chandler Boulevard North, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded House with 2-Car Garage for Lease In Nice Area!!! - Upgraded 3 Bedroom home with laminate floors, upgraded kitchen and bath, on a nice trim-lined street, with A/C, 2-car garage and rear yard!
(RLNE5603514)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have any available units?
1811 W. Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 1811 W. Chandler Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1811 W. Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1811 W. Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 W. Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have a pool?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504
Similar Pages
Burbank 1 Bedrooms
Burbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with Parking
Burbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest District
Mc Neil
Rancho Adjacent
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts