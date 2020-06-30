All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1811 W. Chandler Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1811 W. Chandler Blvd
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1811 W. Chandler Blvd

1811 West Chandler Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1811 West Chandler Boulevard North, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded House with 2-Car Garage for Lease In Nice Area!!! - Upgraded 3 Bedroom home with laminate floors, upgraded kitchen and bath, on a nice trim-lined street, with A/C, 2-car garage and rear yard!

(RLNE5603514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have any available units?
1811 W. Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 1811 W. Chandler Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 W. Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1811 W. Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 W. Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have a pool?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 W. Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 W. Chandler Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts