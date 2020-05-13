All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1710 North BRIGHTON Street

1710 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Come lease your very own three bedroom, two bathroom single family home on this tranquil tree-lined street in the heart of Burbank. The picturesque newly landscaped exterior welcomes you into this completely remodeled home, with fresh new interior paint, new windows, central HVAC, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout, and new appliances, including a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. This charming home with nearly 1,400 sq ft features a gourmet kitchen, attached laundry room, breakfast area off the dining room, large bonus room with a/c unit in the garage, and an additional workshop in the backyard, offering ample storage space. Natural light floods the grand master suite with walk-in closet and French doors that open out onto the expansive backyard, consisting of fruit trees and plenty of privacy for entertaining. On a spacious 7,300 sq ft lot located less than a block from the playgrounds at Vickroy Park, this house is great for kids as well. Landlord pays for gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have any available units?
1710 North BRIGHTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have?
Some of 1710 North BRIGHTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 North BRIGHTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 North BRIGHTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 North BRIGHTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street offers parking.
Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have a pool?
No, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 North BRIGHTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 North BRIGHTON Street has units with dishwashers.
