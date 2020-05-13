1710 North BRIGHTON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Come lease your very own three bedroom, two bathroom single family home on this tranquil tree-lined street in the heart of Burbank. The picturesque newly landscaped exterior welcomes you into this completely remodeled home, with fresh new interior paint, new windows, central HVAC, recessed lighting, laminate flooring throughout, and new appliances, including a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. This charming home with nearly 1,400 sq ft features a gourmet kitchen, attached laundry room, breakfast area off the dining room, large bonus room with a/c unit in the garage, and an additional workshop in the backyard, offering ample storage space. Natural light floods the grand master suite with walk-in closet and French doors that open out onto the expansive backyard, consisting of fruit trees and plenty of privacy for entertaining. On a spacious 7,300 sq ft lot located less than a block from the playgrounds at Vickroy Park, this house is great for kids as well. Landlord pays for gardening.