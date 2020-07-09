168 West Elm Court - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Front house on tree lined residential street in Burbank has 3 br, 2 ba and is recently remodeled. Unusually large kitchen with oodles of counter space and cabinets and room for everyone to gather around a big table. Glass fronted upper cabinets perfect to display your collections, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Hardwood floors or tile throughout, crown molding, central air. All appliances including full size washer dryer. 3 separate patios or porches and large garage.

Sorry no pets.

All applicants 18 and over must submit application through this link:

https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Unit is set up for self showing

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124854?source=marketing