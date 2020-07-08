All apartments in Burbank
168 West Elm Court
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:28 AM

168 West Elm Court

168 West Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

168 West Elm Court, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front house on tree lined residential street in Burbank has 3 br, 2 ba and is recently remodeled. Unusually large kitchen with oodles of counter space and cabinets and room for everyone to gather around a big table. Glass fronted upper cabinets perfect to display your collections, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Hardwood floors or tile throughout, crown molding, central air. All appliances including full size washer dryer. 3 separate patios or porches and large garage.
Sorry no pets.
All applicants 18 and over must submit application through this link:
https://designationpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Unit is set up for self showing
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1124854?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 West Elm Court have any available units?
168 West Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 West Elm Court have?
Some of 168 West Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 West Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
168 West Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 West Elm Court pet-friendly?
No, 168 West Elm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 168 West Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 168 West Elm Court offers parking.
Does 168 West Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 West Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 West Elm Court have a pool?
No, 168 West Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 168 West Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 168 West Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 168 West Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 West Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.

