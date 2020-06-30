1604 N Hollywood Way

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED, Move-In ready and available for immediate tenancy. Conveniently located in a desirable Burbank area is this 1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom front duplex unit. Unit has Brand new flooring, Freshly painted interior, Recessed lighting, Custom closet shelving in Bedroom, Central A/C & Heating, Open Living / Dining Room, Solar Panel, Tankless water heater, Side Shade Awning, Convenient side access from Kitchen, Garage with laundry. For showing schedule and application inquiries please call 818-533-1525.