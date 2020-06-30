All apartments in Burbank
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:24 PM

1604 N Hollywood Way

1604 Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED, Move-In ready and available for immediate tenancy. Conveniently located in a desirable Burbank area is this 1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom front duplex unit. Unit has Brand new flooring, Freshly painted interior, Recessed lighting, Custom closet shelving in Bedroom, Central A/C & Heating, Open Living / Dining Room, Solar Panel, Tankless water heater, Side Shade Awning, Convenient side access from Kitchen, Garage with laundry. For showing schedule and application inquiries please call 818-533-1525.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have any available units?
1604 N Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1604 N Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1604 N Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 N Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1604 N Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1604 N Hollywood Way offers parking.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 N Hollywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 1604 N Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 1604 N Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 N Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 N Hollywood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1604 N Hollywood Way has units with air conditioning.

