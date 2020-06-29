1520 Maple Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub internet access

Luxury home in the Ocean Beach District. Two bedrooms, 2 baths, 5 beds, gourmet kitchen, bamboo floors, radiant heat, and many upgrades. Steps to beach and public transportation.



Two bedroom and two bathrooms that includes slipper bathtub and separate shower.



*One set of wooden bunkbed

*Two queen beds

*Sonic Internet- Fiber Optics Internet system 1000 mbs



*Bottom flat with no stairs.

*Radiant heated bamboo floors.

*Two bathrooms

*Slipper soaking bath tub.

*Private front and back yards.

*Tall 10 foot ceilings.

*Sound-proofed flat.

*Blazing fast cable modem with WiFi. Netflex.

*New Smart TV with wireless.