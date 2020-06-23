Rent Calculator
1515 W Alameda Ave
1515 W Alameda Ave
1515 West Alameda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1515 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1515 Alameda - Property Id: 96714
2nd floor. Enclosed detached garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96714
Property Id 96714
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5575849)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave have any available units?
1515 W Alameda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 W Alameda Ave have?
Some of 1515 W Alameda Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 W Alameda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1515 W Alameda Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 W Alameda Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1515 W Alameda Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1515 W Alameda Ave does offer parking.
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 W Alameda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave have a pool?
No, 1515 W Alameda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave have accessible units?
No, 1515 W Alameda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 W Alameda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 W Alameda Ave has units with dishwashers.
