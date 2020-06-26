1431 Evergreen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great California bungalow home in sought after neighborhood off Burbank Blvd. Close to shopping, restaurants and transportation. Updated and charming one story with laminate flooring throughout, remodled bathroom: tub and separate shower. Closets galore and linen closet as well. Updated kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Dining area off kitchen. Owner pays for and furnishes a gardening service. Tenant pays for all utilities. Detached 2 car garage with opener. Large rear completely fenced yard with new vinyl fencing; nice and private. Off street parking in driveway plus garage. Guest unit in rear not included. Turnkey ready and ready for occupancy. Owners prefer non-smokers. Will consider small pet. Come take a look!!