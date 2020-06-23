All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1322 N Ontario Street

1322 N Ontario St · No Longer Available
Location

1322 N Ontario St, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This exceptional rental property is located on a beautiful tree lined street in the prestigious city of Burbank. The open floor plan illustrates a nice flow encompassing 2 bedrooms + Den/Bonus room could be used as a 3rd bedroom + 1 bathroom. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room boasts a cozy brick fireplace and conveniently opens to the dining area. Whip up a delicious meal in the charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and plenty of storage space in the stunning wood cabinets. The laundry area is complete with a washer/dryer and ample storage space with a large countertop perfect for folding! Each bedroom is generous in size and filled with an abundance of natural light. The spacious bonus room is perfect for a home office or additional bedroom. The extensive backyard is an entertainer’s dream featuring a patio, fire-pit and large grass area. Exemplifying California living at its finest, this is an incredible opportunity you don’t want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 N Ontario Street have any available units?
1322 N Ontario Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 N Ontario Street have?
Some of 1322 N Ontario Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 N Ontario Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 N Ontario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 N Ontario Street pet-friendly?
No, 1322 N Ontario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1322 N Ontario Street offer parking?
No, 1322 N Ontario Street does not offer parking.
Does 1322 N Ontario Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 N Ontario Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 N Ontario Street have a pool?
No, 1322 N Ontario Street does not have a pool.
Does 1322 N Ontario Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 N Ontario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 N Ontario Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 N Ontario Street does not have units with dishwashers.
