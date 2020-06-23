All apartments in Burbank
1304 W Morningside Drive

1304 W Morningside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1304 W Morningside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Jay for showings 818-469-5473

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have any available units?
1304 W Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1304 W Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 W Morningside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 W Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive offer parking?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 W Morningside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 W Morningside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
