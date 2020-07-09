All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

1200 Riverside Dr

1200 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
3rd floor so no noise! Close to everything, quiet neighborhood, pool, gym, cute studio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Riverside Dr have any available units?
1200 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1200 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Riverside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

