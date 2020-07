Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

ALL Utilities included in price. ADORABLE and private Burbank hills cozy one bedroom one bathroom REAR house. One of the best locations! Fully fenced for complete privacy and feels like a single family home. Recessed lights, one bedroom is separated by a wall and can be used as 2 bedroom, plenty of closet space and one car alley parking with lots of street parking available. Laundry hookups outside (gas) for side by side, new AC and newly painted. This house is a MUST see!